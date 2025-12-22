China's Dikengyuan residence attracts tourists

Xinhua) 15:50, December 22, 2025

Artists perform at a traditional Dikengyuan residence in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2025.

The Dikengyuan residence, a traditional residential construction in west Henan featuring a sunken courtyard, is of high value in the study of local history, architecture, geology and sociology. It was listed in the third batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2011.

In recent years, Sanmenxia has continuously advanced the restoration of these peculiar dwellings, turning them into tourist attractions to further boost development in their neighborhood. (Photo by Gao Jianzhong/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a local opera performance at a traditional Dikengyuan residence in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2025.

Tourists watch a folk performance at a traditional Dikengyuan residence in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2025.

Tourists watch a drama performance at a traditional Dikengyuan residence in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, on Dec. 21, 2025.

Children try a traditional printing technique by hammering on a sachet of local herbs at a traditional Dikengyuan residence in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2025.

Tourists visit a traditional Dikengyuan residence in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2025.

Tourists enjoy their time at a traditional Dikengyuan residence in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows the traditional Dikengyuan residences in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows tourists watching a folk performance at a traditional Dikengyuan residence in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province.

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows a traditional Dikengyuan residence in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows the traditional Dikengyuan residences in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province.

Tourists visit a traditional Dikengyuan residence in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows tourists visiting the traditional Dikengyuan residences in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province.

Tourists visit a traditional Dikengyuan residence in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows tourists visiting the traditional Dikengyuan residences in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province.

A tourist tries a stone mill at a traditional Dikengyuan residence in Beiying Village, Zhangbian Township, Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2025.

