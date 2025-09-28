Tourism promotion conference on Henan section of Taihang Mountains held in Henan

Photo shows a scene of a tourism promotion conference spotlighting the Henan section of the Taihang Mountains at the Baligou Scenic Area in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

A tourism promotion conference spotlighting the Henan section of the Taihang Mountains was held on Sept. 26 at the Baligou Scenic Area in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province.

The event featured immersive experiences, thematic presentations, product showcases, and a media tour to comprehensively highlight the stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and tourism achievements of the Henan section of the Taihang Mountains.

Jointly organized by the Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province and the Xinxiang Municipal Government, the conference was supported by the Xinxiang Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, the Huixian Municipal Government, and Xinxiang Southern Taihang Tourism Co., Ltd. People's Daily Online served as the media partner, while cities including Anyang, Jiaozuo, and Jiyuan also contributed support.

The conference emphasized the Henan section of the Taihang Mountains as both a "spiritual highland" and a premier tourism destination, injecting new momentum into the province's high-quality cultural tourism development.

The Taihang Mountains stretch across Beijing and Hebei, Shanxi and Henan provinces.

Huang Dongsheng, Party chief and director of the Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province, expressed the beauty and spirit of the Henan section of the Taihang Mountains, which is home to popular attractions such as Yuntai Mountain, the Taihang Grand Canyon, and the Baoquan tourist resort. Visitors can enjoy paragliding, rock climbing, and other activities, while also drawing inspiration from enduring cultural legacies such as the spirit of the Hongqi Canal, an irrigation project, and the perseverance embodied by Yugong, a legendary figure who moved mountains.

Leveraging People's Daily Online, the event invited tourists nationwide to discover the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Henan section of the Taihang Mountains.

Tang Weihong, chairperson of the Supervisory Board of People's Daily Online, highlighted the Henan section of the Taihang Mountains as one of China's most mature mountain tourism destinations. She pledged that People's Daily Online will continue to inject new vitality into Henan's high-quality cultural tourism development.

Ge Lei, secretary-general of the China Tourism Association, praised Henan's achievements in turning the Taihang Mountains from a magnificent natural range into a popular cultural tourism brand, integrating outdoor sports, wellness, family and educational tours, and Tai Chi culture.

Currently, the Henan section of the Taihang Mountains boasts five 5A-level scenic areas—nearly one-third of the provincial total—along with 48 4A-level scenic areas, 18 provincial-level tourist resorts, and 34 five-star rural B&Bs.

The conference underscored the abundant resources and enormous potential of the Henan section of the Taihang Mountains.

Journalists pose for group photos for a media tour on the Henan section of the Taihang Mountains in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

An intangible cultural heritage is presented at a tourism promotion conference spotlighting the Henan section of the Taihang Mountains at the Baligou Scenic Area in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Photo shows a view of the Taihang Mountains. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

