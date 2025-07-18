Record July heat scorches China's populous Henan Province

Xinhua) 16:18, July 18, 2025

ZHENGZHOU, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan, one of the country's most populous provinces, is enduring its hottest July since 1961 as a prolonged heatwave grips much of the region, local meteorological authorities said Friday.

Since the start of July, Henan has recorded an average of 10.8 high-temperature days, defined as days with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius or above, 7.8 days more than the seasonal average. Seven weather stations reported their longest-ever streaks of such days in July.

The province's average temperature so far this month has been 3.8 degrees Celsius above the historical norm, with daily highs climbing to 40 degrees Celsius or more in 131 counties and districts between July 13 and 16.

Meteorologists attributed the extreme heat to a subtropical high-pressure system, which traps heat and causes hot, dry weather.

The heatwave is expected to ease starting July 21, with widespread rainfall forecast across the province.

China's national observatory renewed a yellow alert on Friday, warning of high temperatures in some regions of the country. Parts of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sichuan Province, and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the northwest are expected to see temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)