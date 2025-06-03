Exhibition themed on 'Mayas, Ceiba and Cosmos' draws visitors to Henan

Ecns.cn) 13:19, June 03, 2025

People view exhibits at the exhibition "Mayas, Ceiba and Cosmos" at the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 1, 2025. (China News Service/Fan Xiaoheng)

A total of 209 pieces (sets) relics are on display during this exhibition, offering a unique opportunity to explore the resonances between the Chinese and Mayan civilizations and to enhance the cultural exchanges between China and Mexico.

