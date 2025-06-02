Museum ignites youth's curiosity with dual-festival science carnival

Children have fun at Xiamen Science and Technology Museum in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 2, 2024. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 31, (Xinhua) -- As China's Dragon Boat Festival coincides with International Children's Day this weekend, the China Science and Technology Museum (CSTM) in Beijing is rolling out a science-packed extravaganza, blending tradition with innovation to spark curiosity among young minds.

From immersive dinosaur adventures to cultural quests, the museum has been transformed into a playground of discovery during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday starting Saturday.

The museum hosted a special screening of the BBC classic series Walking with Dinosaurs at its 4D cinema as part of a family movie salon.

Guided by Xing Lida, a paleontologist from China University of Geosciences (Beijing), children and parents traversed 180 million years back in time, exploring the habitats and mysteries of ancient reptiles.

A visitor surnamed Zhao from Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, along with her fifth-grade son, travelled to Beijing to spend the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. She booked a visit to the museum as her son has long been interested in science.

She said that the boy was particularly excited to encounter a dinosaur film, emphasizing that the 4D experience with wind, mist, and seat vibrations amplified the adventure.

"The kids will not only watch history. They'll feel it," said Zhao.

The multisensory experience combines cutting-edge visuals with expert storytelling, turning science education into an unforgettable adventure, she noted.

On International Children's Day, which falls on Sunday, children are expected to become cultural explorers in a special ancient village folk adventure hosted by the museum, where they will decode traditional customs through hands-on tasks like solving puzzles, stacking straw, and repairing bridges.

Additionally, the museum will host a special Dragon Boat Festival science camp to integrate study tours, scientific experiments, and hands-on activities, aiming to cultivate scientific thinking and an innovative spirit among youth.

Children will craft miniature dragon boats to explore buoyancy principles and assemble herbal massage tools to uncover the medicinal science behind the festival customs.

In addition, the museum has also arranged a little volunteer open day to invite young enthusiasts to step into the role of science communicators, sharing their insights on exhibits, from cutting-edge technologies to stories of Chinese scientific pioneers.

