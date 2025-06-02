Exhibition themed on "Mayas, Ceiba and Cosmos" held at Henan Museum in Zhengzhou

Xinhua) 11:11, June 02, 2025

People watch exhibits at the exhibition "Mayas, Ceiba and Cosmos" at the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 30, 2025. The ongoing exhibition has attracted many visitors, offering them a unique opportunity to explore the resonances between the Chinese and Mayan civilizations and to enhance the cultural exchanges between China and Mexico. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

