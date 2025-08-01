Loofahs bring prosperity to Shangcheng county, C China's Henan

Photo shows loofahs on a field in Shangcheng county, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Shangcheng County Committee)

"I used to think there was no money to be made in loofahs, but then I saw residents in nearby villages earning income from it. When I heard that a company's technicians would provide door-to-door guidance, I wanted to give a try," said Liu Yonghui, a resident of Qingtang'ao village in Wuhe township, Shangcheng county, central China's Henan Province.

Liu earned over 5,000 yuan (about $696.68) from loofah cultivation on one mu (about 0.07 hectares) of land last year. "I'm planning to plant even more this year," he added.

Statistics show that a single loofah plant can produce about 15 fully matured loofahs, which can be used as bath or kitchen sponges after processing, with a total value of 70 to 80 yuan. During procurement, cooperatives grade the products by size, with high-quality gourds selling for around 5 yuan each.

The company Liu mentioned is Shangcheng Yuangeng E-commerce Co., Ltd. In recent years, it has adopted a business model integrating the internet, cooperatives and farmers to encourage villagers' participation while providing seeds, technical guidance, and unified procurement services.

This approach reduces farming risks for villagers while ensuring a stable supply of raw materials.

A company purchases loofahs in Qingtang'ao village, Wuhe township, Shangcheng county, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Shangcheng County Committee)

Shangcheng county's fertile soil and favorable climate provide natural advantages for loofah cultivation. The county has not only expanded planting areas but also introduced multiple supportive policies. Financially, it allocates special fiscal funds to support the construction of deep-processing workshops and equipment procurement. It also ensures infrastructure, offers preferential land use policies, coordinates land transfers, and reduces fees and taxes for enterprises.

Thanks to these favorable policies, Shangcheng Yuangeng E-commerce Co., Ltd. has developed a complete industrial chain from loofah cultivation to processing and sales.

"We built a 3,500-square-meter loofah processing factory in 2023, and have professional design and marketing teams," said Yang Weizhen, the company's deputy general manager.

Foreign customers select loofah products. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Shangcheng County Committee)

The company has developed over 60 different loofah products, including cleaning supplies, cultural and creative items, and pet toys. It also offers custom processing services for clients from Japan, South Korea, and other countries.

"Our products are sold both online and offline. Online, we leverage e-commerce platforms and social media promotion, while offline we expand physical stores and maintain long-term partnerships with nearly 100 companies in Yiwu and Guangzhou," Yang added.

Today, the company has established cultivation bases across 48 villages in 12 townships and towns throughout the county. In 2024, the company's loofah products generated over 30 million yuan in e-commerce sales, and its influence expanded to neighboring counties including Huangchuan, Gushi, Guangshan, and Pingqiao, with the total cultivation area exceeding 10,000 mu.

Last year, it created direct jobs for over 3,000 people, increasing their per capita annual income by more than 5,000 yuan, while simultaneously facilitating the development of upstream and downstream industries including processing, logistics, and e-commerce.

