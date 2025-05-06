Trend Tracker: Millennia-old ceramic tradition thrives in C China’s Luoyang

As the capital of 13 Chinese dynasties, Luoyang in central China’s Henan Province has played a major role in the development of ceramic culture.

Tang Sancai, with its history of more than 1,300 years dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), represents the city's rich ceramic history. Peony porcelain, created by local artists in 2009, embodies Luoyang's spirit of innovation. By merging ceramics with peony flowers, the city celebrates both its storied history and its creative energy.

Follow People's Daily Online reporter Elena for a closer look at ceramic making in Luoyang.

