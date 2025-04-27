Eurasian journalists experience Chinese culture amid natural beauty

People's Daily Online) 16:51, April 27, 2025

Journalists practice Chinese calligraphy at the Yingzui Mountain campsite in Xin'an county, Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 24, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Xin'an county's convergence media center)

The "Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program – Eurasian Media Trip to Luoyang," a six-day event organized by People's Daily Online, made a stop April 24 at the Yingzui Mountain campsite in Xin’an county, Luoyang, central China's Henan province.

Journalists from nine Eurasian countries participating in the program enjoyed traditional Chinese tea-making and listened to guzheng music, experiencing a cross-cultural exchange.

The Yingzui Mountain campsite is an example of how Xin’an has transformed its cultural and tourism sector. Once a wasteland, it has become a popular destination along the Yellow River. Activities such as drive-in movies, forest cabins, camping barbecues, fishing and hot air ballooning offer visitors a range of experiences.

A journalist plays the guzheng, a traditional Chinese instrument, at the Yingzui Mountain campsite in Xin'an county, Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 24, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Xin'an county's convergence media center)

Aerial photo shows the Yingzui Mountain campsite in Xin'an county, Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of Xin'an county's convergence media center)

