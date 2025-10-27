Chinese ancient city's development in eyes of global mayors

Xinhua) 09:28, October 27, 2025

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- As Nikolay Kolev scaled the 3,600-year-old city wall in central China's Zhengzhou, the skyline of the modern metropolis unfolded before his eyes.

At that very moment, the theme of the Global Mayors Dialogue -- a four-day event held from Wednesday to Saturday in the capital city of Henan Province -- resonated deeply with the Bulgarian deputy mayor of Shumen. Among nearly 300 participants, he engaged in discussions on "Preserving the Cultural Legacy of Ancient Capitals and Driving Urban Renewal."

"China's integrated approach to balancing cultural heritage preservation with urban development is truly impressive -- it's something every country needs," he remarked.

Zhengzhou, a pivotal political and economic hub along the Yellow River in China's early dynastic history, stands as a testament to China's urbanization.

While strolling through the alleys of Fuminli district -- which borders the Shang Dynasty city wall ruins -- Juan de Dios Perez Garcia, mayor of Palomeque, Spain, was captivated by the diverse array of cultural and creative works showcased in local stalls and shops.

What stunned him most was that this now thriving commercial block, a tourist hotspot today, had once been Zhengzhou's largest contiguous shantytown.

Garcia emphasized that preserving history is not about confining a city to its past, but about writing a new chapter for it. Zhengzhou's development concept resonated with him, evoking the approach taken in Toledo, Spain -- where ancient districts have preserved their historical features while being infused with new cultural and commercial vitality.

He stressed that every city's memory is unique, yet the wisdom to protect these heritages is universal.

Meanwhile, at an outdoor theater near the Shaolin Temple -- renowned for its world-famous intangible cultural heritage of Shaolin kungfu -- visitors were immersed in a cultural show against the stunning backdrop of Songshan Mountain's natural landscape.

Combining music, lighting, dance and martial arts, the cultural performances delivered an artistic expression of Zen culture that captivated the audience.

Maurizio Rasero, mayor of Asti, Italy, noted that this was his third visit to Zhengzhou and expressed his continued amazement at the city's transformation. "I'm particularly delighted to see Zhengzhou maintain its traditions and history while embracing modernization," he remarked.

Kolev echoed this sentiment. "The trip has deeply impressed me with the Chinese people's profound respect for culture, history, and heritage," he said.

During the meeting, Tania Arihia Tapsell, mayor of Rotorua, New Zealand, witnessed Zhengzhou and Rotorua City sign an intent to establish friendship relations, a milestone that paves the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

"I look forward to returning in the future, leading a delegation of tourism businesses, and possibly organizing student exchanges as well," remarked Tapsell.

She was particularly impressed by how Zhengzhou seamlessly integrates modern technologies to breathe new life into traditional culture while driving urban development -- an approach that has created thousands of tourism-related jobs and significantly boosted economic growth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)