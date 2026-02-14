China expands rail pet transport as furry friends join Spring Festival rush

Xinhua) 11:18, February 14, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- For millions of Chinese pet owners, the Spring Festival reunion is no longer complete without the presence of their four-legged family members.

This year, notably, they have received very good news. A record 110 high-speed rail stations and 170 dedicated trains are now offering pet transport services -- a significant leap from 54 trains previously. This expansion will allow many more companion animals to ride the rails home for the Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb. 17 this year.

This service growth has emerged as a source of relief for many amid the world's largest annual human migration. China's 2026 Spring Festival travel rush, which runs from Feb. 2 to March 13, is projected to see a historic 9.5 billion inter-regional trips.

Rail travel, favored because of its punctuality, moderate pricing and resilience to weather, is expected to handle 540 million passenger trips, with daily peaks surpassing all previous records. The China State Railway Group has deployed 251 new electric multiple units (EMU) and activated 3,109 km of new lines to meet surging demand.

At the China Railway Express (CRE) office in the Hangzhou East Station in east China's Zhejiang Province, the pet transport service is in full swing.

Ms. Chen, a passenger transporting her pet dog from Hangzhou to Kunming, capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, a 10-hour journey, chose rail travel after conducting extensive research.

"High-speed rail is the most reliable option," she said. Of course, it also provides the option of taking her pet along on this long trek across the country.

Owners must arrive at least two hours before departure, and have to carry their ID documents and valid animal quarantine certificates. Pets are then placed in specially designed white transport boxes, which are stored in dedicated high-speed rail express lockers onboard.

"We've upgraded the containers with smart water dispensers and emergency ventilation systems," said Wang Lin, manager of the station's CRE office. "Our staff monitors temperature, humidity and oxygen levels in real time throughout the journey."

Upon arrival, CRE notifies owners within one hour via text or call.

Liu Xianhao on Thursday transported his Tuxedo cat from Beijing to Hangzhou at a cost of 460 yuan (about 66 U.S. dollars). "The service is truly pet-friendly. My cat arrived in good condition, and the price is quite reasonable compared to other modes of transport," he said.

This service enhancement reflects a broader societal shift in China. According to the 2026 China Pet Industry White Paper, China's urban pet (dog and cat) population reached 126 million in 2025, with the consumer market expanding to 312.6 billion yuan.

As pets transition from "companions" to "emotional family members," demand for humane, convenient travel solutions has skyrocketed.

By bridging its 540-million-passenger railway network with the 126-million-pet family, China's rail operator is ensuring that for this Year of the Horse, no family member, human or furry, is left behind.

