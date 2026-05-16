Asia-Pacific Community: China-funded scholarship program empowers Myanmar's young talent

Xinhua) 10:01, May 16, 2026

YANGON, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Students wearing white T-shirts gathered in a brightly lit hall in Yangon on Friday morning for a four-year summary ceremony held for a China-funded scholarship program, marking its support for Myanmar students since 2022.

The event brought together students and officials from China and Myanmar to reflect on the impact of the Bank of China-University of Yangon Scholarship Program, funded by the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Yangon Branch and implemented with the support of the China Foundation for Rural Development.

For many students, the scholarships have eased financial pressures and allowed them to focus on their studies and future careers.

"I received the financial support continuously for four years," said Hein Htet Zaw, a 21-year-old fourth-year engineering physics student.

"The financial support has eased the burden on our families. We can use it for our school fees, tuition fees, and other expenses," he said.

Mg Myo Kyi, a 21-year-old fourth-year mathematics student at the University of Yangon, said he had received the stipend since his first year at university.

"It is very beneficial. I could buy the educational materials I needed because of the support," he said. "It covers my expenses, travel fees, books, and other costs," he added.

For Pyae Phyo Theint, a final-year law student, the scholarship also became a source of motivation.

"This kind of financial support makes me want to work harder," she said. "This reward always motivates young people who are trying, and I also feel like I should try harder," she added.

She noted that many students faced financial difficulties after schools reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At such times, the Bank of China provides scholarships and stipends, which give students the strength to continue their education," she said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister for Education Zaw Myint congratulated those involved on the successful implementation of the program over the past four years.

"As the friendship between Myanmar and China continues to deepen, educational cooperation is becoming one of the most meaningful and promising areas of bilateral cooperation," he said.

"For Myanmar, education is not only related to the growth of young people, but also closely linked to the country's future talent development, social stability, and national progress," he added.

He said the Bank of China had played a positive and important role in promoting educational cooperation between Myanmar and China.

The program has helped cultivate and support many talented young people and has made a positive contribution to strengthening Myanmar-China friendship and long-term development, he added.

The Bank of China-University of Yangon Scholarship Program was launched in 2022 and has benefited 100 students from the University of Yangon.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)