China congratulates Min Aung Hlaing on being elected as Myanmar's new president: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:20, April 05, 2026

China extends congratulations to Min Aung Hlaing on being elected as Myanmar's new president, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a query at a daily press briefing. According to media reports, Min Aung Hlaing on Friday secured more than half of the votes in Myanmar's Union Parliament, winning the country's presidential election.

Mao said China and Myanmar are traditional friends and close neighbors, jointly building a community with a shared future, adding that China follows a policy of friendship towards all the people of Myanmar.

Noting China supports the new government of Myanmar in maintaining peace and stability and pursuing development and prosperity, Mao said China stands ready to work together with Myanmar to deliver on the four major global initiatives, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and strive for more tangible outcomes in building the China-Myanmar community with a shared future to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)