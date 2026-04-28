Light rails run through Chongqing's '8D magic city'

(People's Daily App) 16:43, April 28, 2026

See light rails run below a bridge and along a river in China's famous "8D magic city." Chongqing – perched on mountains, split by rivers – defies normal urban planning with stunning infrastructure and innovative transit, earning it the mind-bending 8D nickname.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)