Light rails run through Chongqing's '8D magic city'
(People's Daily App) 16:43, April 28, 2026
See light rails run below a bridge and along a river in China's famous "8D magic city." Chongqing – perched on mountains, split by rivers – defies normal urban planning with stunning infrastructure and innovative transit, earning it the mind-bending 8D nickname.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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