China's urban rail transit trips skyrocket 130 pct in December 2023
(Xinhua) 09:23, January 15, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The number of passenger trips handled by China's urban rail transit networks surged 130.1 percent year on year in December 2023, official data showed.
The Ministry of Transport said 2.67 billion passenger trips were made via China's urban transit networks in 55 cities last month.
The figure went up 3.2 percent on a monthly basis.
At the end of December, China had 306 urban rail transit lines in operation, with a total length of 10,165.7 km, according to the ministry.
