New trains launched on Chengdu-Hong Kong high-speed rail route
People pose for group photos on the platform of Chengdu East Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
The Chengdu-Hong Kong high-speed rail route is upgraded with new CR400AF-Z Fuxing intelligent trains. The CR400AF-Z Fuxing intelligent train runs at a maximum operating speed of 350 kilometers per hour and can accommodate up to 578 passengers.
An interior view of a business class car on G2963 high-speed train from Chengdu to Hong Kong in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
A train attendant works on G2963 high-speed train from Chengdu to Hong Kong in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Two train attendants work on G2963 high-speed train from Chengdu to Hong Kong in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
A technician makes inspection of G2963 high-speed train from Chengdu to Hong Kong in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
The G2963 high-speed train stops at Chengdu east railway station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
