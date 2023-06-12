Home>>
China's urban rail transit passenger trips up 87 pct in May
(Xinhua) 09:37, June 12, 2023
BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The number of passenger trips handled by China's urban rail transit networks soared 87 percent year on year in May, official data showed.
A total of 2.49 billion passenger trips were made via China's urban transit networks in 54 cities last month, according to the Ministry of Transport.
The figure was 25.3 percent higher than the average monthly level in 2019, the data revealed.
At the end of May, China had 292 urban rail transit lines in operation, with a total length of 9,652.6 kilometers, according to the ministry.
