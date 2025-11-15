New high-speed freight rail line launched to strengthen logistics in central, southern China

Xinhua) 15:45, November 15, 2025

WUHAN, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- On Saturday morning, a high-speed freight rail line was launched, connecting Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, with Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

Trains on the line travel at speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour, enabling direct deliveries between the central China metropolis and the transportation hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Zhang Ting, manager of the Hankou Station business department at China Railway Express Co., Ltd., said the Wuhan-Guangzhou freight line will primarily serve time-sensitive goods such as fresh food, biomedicine and electronic products. The trains feature specialized packaging and temperature-monitoring systems to ensure products arrive in optimal condition.

Previously, several high-speed freight lines had been launched, including the Kunming-Chengdu, Zhengzhou-Chongqing and Nanchang-Shenzhen railway express services.

The launch of this new line is expected to facilitate the coordinated development of the central China region and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)