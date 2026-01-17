Xinjiang leads China in cross-border rail traffic, central Asian connectivity in 2025

URUMQI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Ports across northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recorded robust traffic in 2025, leading the nation in cross-border rail traffic volume, local authorities said on Friday.

Xinjiang also cemented its role as an important gateway to Central Asia. Passenger flights between the regional capital, Urumqi, and five Central Asian countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan -- accounted for 35.1 percent of China's total passenger flights with these countries, also topping the national ranking, authorities said.

With 19 ports in operation, the region implemented a spate of measures last year to meet diverse operational needs.

At the Urumqi port, the introduction of dedicated cargo zones and "fast-track" protocols for priority flights drove a 170.6 percent year-on-year increase in the number of international cargo flights, according to Liu Peng, an official with the Xinjiang immigration inspection general station.

Data showed that more than 58 million travelers visited Xinjiang in 2025 for cross-border trade, tourism and border-area tours.

To facilitate this influx, immigration service centers were established at major ports such as Horgos and Urumqi, providing "one-stop" services ranging from policy consultation to emergency medical aid and currency exchange.

Through the construction of "smart ports" and continued institutional opening-up, Xinjiang is integrating into the Belt and Road Initiative with greater efficiency, serving as a vital channel connecting China to Central Asia and beyond, Liu said.

