Young designer breathes new life into mulberry paper in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:39, January 16, 2026

Muyassar Ahmattohti collects materials for creation at a village in Purgakqi Town of Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Muyassar Ahmattohti, who graduated from Xinjiang Arts University in 2025, returned to her hometown and became a designer of cultural and creative products of mulberry paper, a national intangible cultural heritage with a history of over a thousand years.

A mulberry paper cultural industrial park was built and put into operation in Moyu County in 2025, which integrates cultural display, creative incubation and tourism, providing a brand-new platform for the inheritance of mulberry paper.

In the industrial park, Muyassar has her own space for creation on mulberry paper, and meanwhile, by shooting short videos and other means, she is able to bring the mulberry paper into the view of more people.

Muyassar's design inspiration comes from the natural elements around her and the traditional culture of her hometown. In her hands, this ancient craftsmanship is no longer staying silent but has been transformed into wearable patterns, light installations, and other companions for people.

"Every time the brush touches the mulberry paper, I can feel that I have connected the past and future of my hometown," said Muyassar.

Muyassar Ahmattohti (3rd R) listens to the introduction of a docent at an exhibition hall of a mulberry paper industrial park in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Muyassar Ahmattohti views the patterns on a piece of mulberry paper at a mulberry paper industrial park in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Muyassar Ahmattohti (L) and her apprentice make cultural and creative products of mulberry paper at a mulberry paper industrial park in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Muyassar Ahmattohti (1st L) introduces the cultural and creative products of mulberry paper at a mulberry paper industrial park in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Muyassar Ahmattohti shows her mulberry paper products at a mulberry paper industrial park in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Muyassar Ahmattohti paints patterns for cultural and creative products of mulberry paper at a mulberry paper industrial park in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Muyassar Ahmattohti (L) designs patterns for cultural and creative products of mulberry paper in her studio at a mulberry paper industrial park in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Muyassar Ahmattohti (L) selects paper at a mulberry paper shop of a mulberry paper industrial park in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Muyassar Ahmattohti takes photos of materials for creation at a village in Purgakqi Town of Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Muyassar Ahmattohti arranges cultural and creative products of mulberry paper in her studio at a mulberry paper industrial park in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Muyassar Ahmattohti (R) communicates with Bilal, a county-level representative inheritor of mulberry paper making skills, at a mulberry paper industrial park in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Muyassar Ahmattohti (R) designs decorations with mulberry paper elements for a mulberry paper-themed restaurant in Purgakqi Town of Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

