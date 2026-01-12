Premium Xinjiang goods enter peak sales season as Spring Festival approaches

Xinhua) 09:51, January 12, 2026

A staff member transfers red jujubes at a food company in Moyu County, Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2026. Premium Xinjiang goods like walnuts and red jujubes, which are popular choices for customers nationwide for the Chinese New Year, have entered their peak sales season as the Spring Festival approaches. E-commerce companies in Hotan are leveraging live-streaming sales and online shopping festivals to promote high-quality agricultural products of Xinjiang, boosting farmers' incomes and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member prepares to load red jujubes onto a truck heading for north China's Hebei Province at a food company in Moyu County, Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2026. Premium Xinjiang goods like walnuts and red jujubes, which are popular choices for customers nationwide for the Chinese New Year, have entered their peak sales season as the Spring Festival approaches. E-commerce companies in Hotan are leveraging live-streaming sales and online shopping festivals to promote high-quality agricultural products of Xinjiang, boosting farmers' incomes and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Employees pack nuts at a food company in Moyu County, Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2026. Premium Xinjiang goods like walnuts and red jujubes, which are popular choices for customers nationwide for the Chinese New Year, have entered their peak sales season as the Spring Festival approaches. E-commerce companies in Hotan are leveraging live-streaming sales and online shopping festivals to promote high-quality agricultural products of Xinjiang, boosting farmers' incomes and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members promote products via live-streaming at a network technology company in Moyu County, Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2026. Premium Xinjiang goods like walnuts and red jujubes, which are popular choices for customers nationwide for the Chinese New Year, have entered their peak sales season as the Spring Festival approaches. E-commerce companies in Hotan are leveraging live-streaming sales and online shopping festivals to promote high-quality agricultural products of Xinjiang, boosting farmers' incomes and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members pack red jujubes at a network technology company in Moyu County, Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2026. Premium Xinjiang goods like walnuts and red jujubes, which are popular choices for customers nationwide for the Chinese New Year, have entered their peak sales season as the Spring Festival approaches. E-commerce companies in Hotan are leveraging live-streaming sales and online shopping festivals to promote high-quality agricultural products of Xinjiang, boosting farmers' incomes and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member arranges products to be displayed in live-streaming at a network technology company in Moyu County, Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2026. Premium Xinjiang goods like walnuts and red jujubes, which are popular choices for customers nationwide for the Chinese New Year, have entered their peak sales season as the Spring Festival approaches. E-commerce companies in Hotan are leveraging live-streaming sales and online shopping festivals to promote high-quality agricultural products of Xinjiang, boosting farmers' incomes and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member washes red jujubes at a food company in Moyu County, Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2026. Premium Xinjiang goods like walnuts and red jujubes, which are popular choices for customers nationwide for the Chinese New Year, have entered their peak sales season as the Spring Festival approaches. E-commerce companies in Hotan are leveraging live-streaming sales and online shopping festivals to promote high-quality agricultural products of Xinjiang, boosting farmers' incomes and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member packs products at a network technology company in Moyu County, Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2026. Premium Xinjiang goods like walnuts and red jujubes, which are popular choices for customers nationwide for the Chinese New Year, have entered their peak sales season as the Spring Festival approaches. E-commerce companies in Hotan are leveraging live-streaming sales and online shopping festivals to promote high-quality agricultural products of Xinjiang, boosting farmers' incomes and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member selects red jujubes at a food company in Moyu County, Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2026. Premium Xinjiang goods like walnuts and red jujubes, which are popular choices for customers nationwide for the Chinese New Year, have entered their peak sales season as the Spring Festival approaches. E-commerce companies in Hotan are leveraging live-streaming sales and online shopping festivals to promote high-quality agricultural products of Xinjiang, boosting farmers' incomes and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Employees sort red jujubes at a food company in Moyu County, Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2026. Premium Xinjiang goods like walnuts and red jujubes, which are popular choices for customers nationwide for the Chinese New Year, have entered their peak sales season as the Spring Festival approaches. E-commerce companies in Hotan are leveraging live-streaming sales and online shopping festivals to promote high-quality agricultural products of Xinjiang, boosting farmers' incomes and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

