China's Xinjiang nears full e-commerce coverage in rural areas

Xinhua) 16:42, January 05, 2026

URUMQI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- E-commerce is now accessible to nearly all rural areas in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, supported by a fully covered network of county-level commercial service centers and logistics distribution hubs, as well as township-level logistics stations.

Coverage rates for township commercial centers and village convenience stores have hit record highs of 96.56 percent and 98.92 percent, respectively, according to the regional department of commerce.

Following the issuance of a three-year national action plan for county-level commerce by the Ministry of Commerce and eight other government agencies in 2023, Xinjiang has optimized its county-level commercial and logistics networks, significantly enhancing the flow of industrial goods to rural areas and agricultural products to cities.

From 2021 to 2025, the region secured 548 million yuan (about 78 million U.S. dollars) in central funding and supported almost 400 projects. A total of 255 county-level comprehensive commercial service centers were built or upgraded during this period, up 45.7 percent compared with the number in 2021.

Li Xuan, deputy director of the regional department of commerce, said the region will further activate the county-level market and tap into its rural consumption potential.

"Through policy guidance and financial support, we will continue to enhance the county commercial system to boost integrated urban-rural development and comprehensive rural revitalization," Li noted.

