World's longest expressway tunnel opens to traffic in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:19, December 26, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 23, 2025 shows the exit of Tianshan Shengli Tunnel on Urumqi-Yuli Expressway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

URUMQI, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 22.13-km Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, the world's longest expressway tunnel, officially opened to traffic on Friday.

Traversing the central Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the tunnel slashes what was once a several-hour mountain drive to just 20 minutes.

As a vital artery linking city clusters in northern and southern Xinjiang, the G0711 Urumqi-Yuli Expressway, including the tunnel, entered operation on the same day.

An aerial panorama photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows a view of Urumqi-Yuli Expressway that traverses the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows a bridge on Urumqi-Yuli Expressway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 23, 2025 shows Houxia Tunnel (L) and Haxionggou Tunnel on Urumqi-Yuli Expressway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Dec. 23, 2025 shows the entry of Tianshan Shengli Tunnel on Urumqi-Yuli Expressway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 23, 2025 shows the exit of Tianshan Shengli Tunnel on Urumqi-Yuli Expressway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows a view of the Tianshan Shengli Tunnel on Urumqi-Yuli Expressway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Dec. 23, 2025 shows a view of the Tianshan Shengli Tunnel on Urumqi-Yuli Expressway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 23, 2025 shows a herdsman driving sheep on the side of Urumqi-Yuli Expressway in Hejing County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 23, 2025 shows a view of Urumqi-Yuli Expressway that traverses the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows a view of Urumqi-Yuli Expressway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

