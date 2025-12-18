China's Xinjiang invests heavily in water conservancy project construction

URUMQI, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has accelerated construction of water conservancy projects since the beginning of this year, achieving a cumulative investment exceeding 40 billion yuan (about 5.67 billion U.S. dollars).

The regional government on Wednesday told media that Xinjiang has surpassed its annual investment target, reporting 40.03 billion yuan invested in water conservancy projects.

The Dashixia Water Conservancy Project began impounding water on Sept. 20, and Yulongkashi and other major projects met key milestones, according to Jiao Quanxi, deputy head of the regional water resources department.

Steady progress was also made in projects for flood control, rural drinking water supply, and ecological management of river basins, Jiao added.

