Resource road in Ruoqiang County of China's Xinjiang officially opens to traffic

Xinhua) 08:52, December 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a resource road in Ruoqiang County, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With a total length of 98.45 kilometers, the resource road officially opened to traffic on Thursday. The road starts from an industrial park in Ruoqiang County and passes through the Altun Mountains, connecting the mineral-rich areas in southern Ruoqiang County. (Photo by Su Bo/Xinhua)

