Unmanned HH-200 aircraft 'not remote-control plane,' may enter commercial operation in late 2027: chief engineer

Global Times) 16:42, April 27, 2026

The chief engineer of China's domestically developed unmanned transport system HH-200 said on Sunday that the aircraft is not a remotely controlled plane, but features advanced, high-safety autonomous flight capabilities. It is expected to obtain its type certificate by 2027 and may enter commercial operation in late 2027.

In an interview with the state broadcaster CCTV News, chief designer Dong Jianhong disclosed some details about the HH-200 aircraft. The model has no cockpit, eliminating systems required for piloted aircraft such as manual control and life-support. It is currently powered by diesel, while multi-energy and new-energy variants are being developed simultaneously. With full unmanned operation, its overall cost is about one-third that of manned aircraft, said Dong.

Dong noted that the cargo system adopts a fully enclosed, windowless design, equipped with rail systems, electronic locking and cargo release systems, enabling both rapid ground loading and unloading as well as aerial delivery. Its low-profile aerodynamic configuration reduces drag and improves cruising efficiency, while graded application of multi-specification composite materials precisely balances performance, safety and weight reduction.

"The HH-200 is not a remotely controlled aircraft, it is an aircraft capable of autonomous flight," said Dong, noting that it flies autonomously, with remote control functions used only for temporary command adjustment. Its core breakthrough lies in advanced, high-safety autonomous flight capability.

Based on human pilot experience, the aircraft integrates humanoid intelligence, equipped with environmental perception and flight management systems. It incorporates more than 100 pre-set risk prevention modes, combined with ground-based safety control to ensure flight safety. In case of loss of control, it is capable of safe-zone emergency landing or self-destruction procedures, Dong noted.

The chief engineer said that during a test flights in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the aircraft encountered extreme weather such as sudden thunderstorms and hail, successfully completing emergency avoidance and response procedures.

On April 15 this year, The HH-200 completed maiden flight in Weinan, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The flight lasted 22 minutes and fulfilled all pre-set test goals, marking a major breakthrough in China's large-scale commercial unmanned transport equipment sector, the CCTV News reported.

The HH-200 has a standard cargo hold volume of 12 cubic meters, expandable to 18 cubic meters, with a maximum payload of 1.5 tons, a top cruising speed of 310 kilometers per hour and a maximum range of 2,360 kilometers, according to a statement from Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) to the Global Times.

The HH-200 mainly serves China's border and coastal regions as well as cross-border feeder freight routes, inland point-to-point cargo logistics, inter-island transport in Southeast Asia, and air cargo networks across countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. In the future, it can be adapted for multiple missions, including emergency rescue, forest firefighting, weather modification, aerial remote sensing, and agricultural and forestry protection.

"My team has given it [HH-200] a nickname — 'flying truck,' which means it can operate continuously along transport routes just like trucks on the ground," said Dong.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)