China's hybrid unmanned cargo aircraft completes first flight

Xinhua) 14:25, February 03, 2026

This photo shows the YH-1000S. (China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's YH-1000S, a self-made hybrid unmanned cargo aircraft, the world's first of its kind, has completed its maiden flight in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, its developer said on Tuesday.

According to the China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, YH-1000S was equipped with a high-performance hybrid power system, jointly developed with a new energy vehicle manufacturer, during the debut flight. This aircraft boasts shorter takeoff-landing distances, increased payload capacity and extended flight ranges, compared with its predecessor YH-1000, which made its maiden flight in May last year.

Designed to meet the demands of global market customers, this large unmanned aircraft can be used in fields such as international logistics and delivery, emergency rescue and disaster reduction, artificial weather modification, marine monitoring and maritime supervision, the academy said.

