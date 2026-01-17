China's first light sport aircraft with independently-developed avionics, engine delivered

Xinhua) 10:19, January 17, 2026

CHANGSHA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's first light sport aircraft (LSA) equipped with independently-developed avionics and engine was delivered on Friday.

The aircraft, Aurora SA60L, was developed by Starair Aircraft Co., Ltd., based in Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province. It received civil aviation airworthiness certification in August 2025.

Liu Pengfei with Starair said that the first Aurora was delivered to Zhonghao (Chongqing) General Aviation Co., Ltd.

The new aircraft underwent a 25-hour factory test flight covering 31 subjects. Judging from indicators such as thrust-to-weight ratio, fuel consumption, vibration, and appearance craftsmanship, the domestically-made engine of the aircraft showed good performance.

Xiao Huangxing, general manager of Starair's manned aircraft division, said that Aurora is equipped with China-made intelligent and data management platforms.

Aircraft engines and avionics systems account for a large proportion of the total value of LSA. The delivery of Aurora significantly enhances the market competitiveness of China-made LSA, Xiao added.

