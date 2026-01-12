China's homegrown "Tianma-1000" unmanned cargo aircraft completes maiden flight

This video screenshot shows the "Tianma-1000" unmanned transport aircraft during its maiden flight on Jan. 11, 2026. Developed by Xi'an ASN Technology Group Co., Ltd. under China North Industries Group Corporation, the "Tianma-1000" integrates logistics transport, emergency rescue, and material delivery into a single platform.

It is China's first unmanned aircraft capable of adapting to high-altitude complex terrain, achieving ultra-short takeoff and landing, and swiftly switching between cargo transport and airdrop modes, according to its developer. (Xinhua/Fu Ruixia)

This undated file photo shows the "Tianma-1000" unmanned transport aircraft. China's self-developed "Tianma-1000" unmanned transport aircraft successfully completed its maiden flight on Sunday.

