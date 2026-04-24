China welcomes more foreign friends to enjoy visa-free policy, experience a country that is both ancient and modern: FM

16:42, April 24, 2026 By Liu Yang ( Global Times

As the spring-summer travel season begins, we welcome more foreign friends to make full use of the visa-free policy and immerse themselves in the experience of a China that is both traditional and modern, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Thursday.

Guo made the remarks as data from the World Travel &Tourism Council (WTTC) showed that China's tourism economy grew 9.9 percent in 2025 — more than twice the global average — and the country is expected to become the world's largest tourism economy before 2030. More and more foreign visitors to China are shifting their travel styles, moving from "sightseeing check-ins" to "deep immersion," and from simply "experiencing China" to "integrating into China."

Guo noted that over recent years, "China Travel" has gained increasing popularity and we've seen many positive feedbacks from foreign travelers who have been to China. Convenient mobile apps, high-speed transportation network and safe streets late at night in China deeply impressed foreign visitors.

Official data showed that in the first quarter of 2026, the number of foreigners who entered China visa-free continued to increase, up by nearly 30 percent year-on-year.

Come to China and discover its true charm beyond imagination, Guo said.

According to Bloomberg, WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara said that if China's tourism sector continues to grow at such a rate, it could become the world's largest tourism economy by the end of the decade.

The WTTC noted that the surge in the country's travel and tourism economy was in large part due to a pickup of more than 10 percent in expenditure by international tourists.

"China's tourism industry is entering a phase of rapid development. The WTTC's data clearly demonstrates that people around the world have a growing desire to visit China, and that the future growth potential of China's tourism sector remains very substantial," Bian Yongzu, an executive deputy editor-in-chief of Modernization of Management magazine, told the Global Times on Thursday.

Bian noted that the continuous strengthening of China's economic power, the growing global influence of traditional Chinese culture, and the emergence of cutting-edge technological achievements such as large-language models have all enhanced China's international image.

More importantly, in the current global environment characterized by high uncertainty, safety has become a particularly prominent concern. The distinct advantages China offers in terms of tourism safety are expected to attract even more international visitors, Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Thursday.

Zhou also highlighted China's expanding visa-free policy, which has significantly reduced the cost of traveling to China. Visitors can now plan their trips with greater ease and confidence, which creates better conditions for them to experience China's rich and diverse tourism offerings.

As of the end of 2025, the number of countries enjoying unilateral visa-free access to China had increased to 48.

"By traveling to China, spending, and experiencing the country firsthand, international visitors gain a deeper understanding of China's real life and its economic development. This leads them to develop a more friendly and positive attitude toward China. Such positive interactions will further enhance international understanding and goodwill toward China, creating a virtuous cycle," Bian noted.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)