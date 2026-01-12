In a turbulent world, China's diplomacy stands out as a refreshing current: Global Times editorial

Less than two weeks into 2026, the international landscape has grown even more turbulent. "Bad news" is dominating global headlines, seemingly signaling a year fraught with volatility and anxiety. Yet this is not the full picture of today's world. Some foreign media have noted that in the first two weeks of 2026 alone, diplomatic events at home and the Chinese foreign minister's overseas visits have spanned Northeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, North America and Africa. With unprecedented breadth and depth, China's diplomacy has set the tone for the new year.

From hosting Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister to a South Korean president's state visit after a nearly nine-year hiatus; from the Irish taoiseach's five-day visit to China to the Canadian prime minister's upcoming China trip, and the Chinese foreign minister's Africa tour at the start of the year - now in its 36th consecutive year - a series of intensive, high-level diplomatic engagements has traced a clear and consistent theme: deepening global partnerships based on equality and mutual benefit, while firmly upholding international fairness and justice. By providing certainty through its own actions, China is injecting much-needed stability and positive energy into a restless world.

China's neighborhood remains the top priority of its overall diplomacy. At the very beginning of the year, in-depth high-level interactions between China and Pakistan, as well as between China and South Korea, set the tone for neighborhood diplomacy - stabilizing relations, building trust and advancing cooperation. On January 3, a Pakistani delegation visited China for the Seventh Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, which also kicked off the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The all-weather strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan has become an important stabilizing factor for the region and beyond. On January 4, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung began a visit to China, during which the two sides signed 15 cooperation documents and jointly sent a strong message opposing protectionism and upholding the outcomes of World War II. This not only signifies a new start for China-South Korea relations, but also makes a positive contribution to peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

China's diplomacy not only pays great attention to its neighborhood, but it also expands globally. Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin arrived in China on January 4, with a focus on aligning development strategies in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and pharmaceutical and health industries. As an important member of the European Union and the rotating presidency holder in the second half of the year, Ireland has clearly expressed its willingness to play a constructive role in promoting the healthy development of China-EU ties, injecting momentum for their revival. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced he would visit China this week, reflecting the warming of China-Canada relations and the international community's general recognition of China's open market and the dividends of stable development.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Africa. China's foreign minister visited Ethiopia, Tanzania and Lesotho. Lesotho, as one of the countries that have been most severely impacted by high US tariffs, has benefited from "zero tariff" treatment from China, which reflects China's firm commitment to supporting and assisting other developing countries.

Some Western scholars point out that today's world is increasingly chaotic and disordered, with some countries eager to engage in "small circles" and bloc confrontations, and certain major powers placing domestic law above international law. In contrast, China's diplomacy has consistently focused on managing its own affairs and providing opportunities for the world through its high-quality development.

2026 marks the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan. Recently, several mainstream international media outlets have made positive forecasts about China's economic prospects. With China implementing more incremental policies to expand domestic demand and accelerate high-level opening-up, the Chinese economy is expected to maintain stable and sustainable growth. The high stability of society and the predictability of economic development are the sources of confidence in China's diplomacy.

It is undeniable that some conflicts continue around the world, and humanity is entering a period of systemic problems. However, China views its development as intertwined with the development of the world. Some netizens have remarked, "While the world is in chaos, China is busy mending." This perspective reflects a simple truth: China can only do well when the world is doing well; when China does well, the world will get even better.

The diplomatic initiatives at the beginning of 2026 represent China's concrete actions in practicing the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity and new international relations. These actions demonstrate to the world that Chinese diplomacy values both righteousness and interests, with righteousness taking precedence. Chinese modernization will not follow the historical path of great powers engaging in plunder and expansion but is committed to closely aligning the interests of the Chinese people with those of people around the world to achieve common development. In the face of a complex and interwoven international situation, Chinese diplomacy is playing a pivotal role amid changes unseen in a century with greater strategic determination, a more proactive stance, and more diverse approaches.

