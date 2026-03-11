Chinese programs to be aired on Ethiopian TV to promote cultural ties

Xinhua) 10:32, March 11, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 18 Chinese TV programs will be screened on Fana, a leading Ethiopian media platform, over the coming weeks in March, to promote cultural exchanges between China and Ethiopia.

This decision was announced at a launch ceremony at the headquarters of Fana Media Corporation (FMC) Tuesday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, in the presence of Chinese diplomats and media, along with leaders of the FMC.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Chen Hai, on the occasion, said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, media and cultural exchanges between China and Ethiopia have become increasingly close.

The FMC, being a mainstream media organization of Ethiopia, has played a significant role as a bridge in enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the peoples of the two countries, according to the ambassador.

"Ethiopian audience will gain a more comprehensive understanding of China by watching Chinese TV programs, and experience the diverse charm and vitality of Chinese civilization," Chen said, adding that this initiative is a part of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges in 2026.

Admasu Damtew, FMC chief executive officer, on his part, noted that the FMC has been dedicated to promoting and reporting on China, sharing the stories of friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries. The screening of Chinese audiovisual programs is an important measure to deepen cooperation between the media of the two countries.

The officer further said that they have maintained good cooperation with the Chinese side, hoping that Chinese partners will provide support and assistance to the FMC in terms of content creation, audiovisual technology, and capacity building, since the FMC wants to introduce Chinese-language content on its platform in the future.

It is noted that a total of 18 Chinese TV programs, including six dramas, six documentaries, and six animations, will be screened on Fana TV from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time every Tuesday and Friday in March after the launch ceremony.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)