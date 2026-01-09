China, Ethiopia pledge to strengthen all-weather strategic partnership

Xinhua) 10:57, January 09, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, with both sides pledging to strengthen mutual support and the alignment of development strategies.

Abiy asked Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, to convey his New Year greetings and sincere regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. Ethiopia regards China as a trustworthy, close brother and strategic partner, Abiy said, noting that the two countries have long supported each other and that their bilateral relations are developing with strong momentum.

Ethiopia appreciates China's long-standing support for its economic and social development and speaks highly of China's efforts in implementing the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), he said.

Reaffirming Ethiopia's adherence to the one-China principle, Abiy said Ethiopia is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, deepen practical cooperation in infrastructure, new energy, artificial intelligence, marine affairs, and other fields, strengthen mutual support in regional and international affairs, and promote sustained growth of bilateral relations.

Wang conveyed the cordial greetings of Chinese leaders to Abiy, saying that the Ethiopian prime minister is an old friend of the Chinese people. Under Abiy's leadership, Wang said, the Ethiopian people have remained united, and the country has made rapid progress in national development.

Addis Ababa is changing with each passing day, and China extends its congratulations, Wang said.

China stands ready to work with Ethiopia to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, firmly support each other, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, deepen exchanges of governance experience, and continuously elevate the all-weather strategic partnership between China and Ethiopia, he said.

Ethiopia is leading the way in China-Africa cooperation, and both sides should work together to implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, Wang said. He called for making full use of China's zero-tariff policy for all African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, accelerating the upgrading of trade and economic cooperation, strengthening cooperation in infrastructure, green industries, and the digital economy, and advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Africa.

He expressed hope that Ethiopia will provide a sound environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and conduct business, and said China looks forward to Ethiopia, as a major African country, playing an important role in regional and international affairs.

China is willing to continue promoting the implementation of the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa and to play a constructive role in advancing regional peace, stability, and win-win cooperation.

On the same day, Wang also held talks with Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)