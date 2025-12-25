China donates motorcycles to Ethiopian police

Xinhua) 09:10, December 25, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia has donated dozens of motorcycles to the Ethiopian Federal Police Commission to support traffic control and security efforts.

The motorcycles were handed over on Tuesday at the commission's headquarters in Addis Ababa, the country's capital, in a ceremony attended by Ethiopian Federal Police Commissioner General Demelash Gebremichael, other senior Ethiopian security officials, and Chinese diplomats.

The delivery of the latest batch of modern motorcycles, along with police uniforms, is expected to enhance the Ethiopian Federal Police's capabilities in VIP protection, escort services, and highway traffic control.

Highlighting the East African country's growing capacity to host high-level international, continental, and national events, the commission stressed that the new motorcycles will play a significant role in welcoming and escorting foreign leaders and guests participating in such gatherings.

Sun Mingxi, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, commended the efforts made by the Ethiopian police in protecting the safety as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese institutions and personnel in the country.

He also expressed China's support for strengthening the Ethiopian police's law enforcement capabilities to better maintain social security and stability.

The donation is expected to facilitate smooth traffic flow during important events in the Ethiopian capital. As the seat of the African Union (AU) headquarters, Addis Ababa annually hosts the AU leaders' summit and other high-level meetings.

