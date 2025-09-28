China-Ethiopia industry matchmaking event held in Addis Ababa to boost BRICS cooperation

Xinhua) 11:18, September 28, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2025 shows a scene of a signing ceremony during the 2025 China-Ethiopia Industry Matchmaking Event in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. The 2025 China-Ethiopia Industry Matchmaking Event was held on Thursday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, to forge industrial synergy and advance policy coordination among China, Ethiopia, and other BRICS member states. The matchmaking event also saw the signing of a cooperation agreement between the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, aiming to explore the establishment of a platform that will help enterprises from China and other BRICS countries enter and tap into the potential of the Ethiopian market. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 China-Ethiopia Industry Matchmaking Event was held on Thursday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, to forge industrial synergy and advance policy coordination among China, Ethiopia, and other BRICS member states.

Speaking at the event, Zhuang Rongliang, vice mayor of southeast China's Xiamen City and director-general of the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center (BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center), said Xiamen and Ethiopia have seen growing connections and trade exchanges over the past years.

"The BRICS freight air route linking Xiamen, Addis Ababa, and Sao Paulo has operated 598 flights since its inception two years ago, facilitating 750 million U.S. dollars in imports and exports," said Zhuang, highlighting that the increasing flight frequency has enhanced connectivity among China, Africa, and South America.

Stressing the significance of the matchmaking event in advancing industry alignment and collaboration among enterprises of the two countries, Zhuang called on governments and enterprises from both sides to work on policy coordination to accelerate the industrial revolution across the BRICS countries.

"By forging partnerships with Ethiopian entrepreneurs, Chinese companies can accelerate project execution, reduce operational risks, access top-tier local talent, and navigate the market with greater agility," said Tarekegn Bululta, Ethiopia's state minister of industry, adding that the event provides a strategic platform to align Chinese experts and resources with Ethiopia's industrial priorities.

Bululta also invited Chinese investors to engage in various investment sectors in Ethiopia to help the country become a leading manufacturing hub in Africa.

Liu Xiaoguang, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, said China and Ethiopia share a series of programs in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing, mining, digitalization, green development, and capacity building.

"The matchmaking event will help China and Ethiopia exchange knowledge, strengthen synergy, and achieve win-win outcomes and shared development paths," Liu said.

The minister counselor added that China will continue to support Ethiopia's development of local value chains, manufacturing, and critical mineral processing, as well as its efforts to join the World Trade Organization.

The matchmaking event also saw the signing of a cooperation agreement between the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, aiming to explore the establishment of a platform that will help enterprises from China and other BRICS countries enter and tap into the potential of the Ethiopian market.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)