Inner Mongolian artists present Chinese songs, dances in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A troupe of artists from Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region in north China, presented a performance of traditional and contemporary songs and dances in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on Sunday evening.

The event, co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Ministry of Culture and Sports, is a part of the general celebration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of China-Ethiopia diplomatic relations.

The performance was staged at the headquarters of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, which was constructed by a Chinese company, also the tallest structure in East Africa.

Speaking to Xinhua, Ethiopian State Minister of Culture and Sports Nebiyou Baye said the two countries' long and multidimensional diplomatic and economic relationship has blossomed into a comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership.

"Now, the Ethio-Chinese diplomatic relations is called all-weather strategic partnership, especially in terms of its dimensions in culture, arts and sports. The relationship has gained impetus and exhibited itself in various forms," Baye said.

The state minister said the artists have graced Addis Ababa with a captivating performance, showcasing the rich cultures and traditions of China.

"It is a very fascinating performance. We have explored performances from the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia, and the artists' performances are breathtaking and surprising. Some of the performances have been registered as human heritage by UNESCO," Baye said.

According to the state minister, Ethiopian artists will be traveling and performing in different parts of China shortly too. These artistic exchanges are expected to cement the all-weather diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Following the elevation of their ties to an all-weather strategic partnership in 2023, China and Ethiopia have further reinforced their collaboration across various sectors throughout 2024 and 2025 with enhanced diplomatic and high-level exchanges, robust trade and economic collaboration, and effective capacity development and knowledge transfer.

The two countries have also witnessed fruitful results in socioeconomic and people-to-people ties, showcasing the depth and breadth of their partnership.

The performance on Sunday attracted over 700 people, including Ethiopian government officials and artists, and members of the Chinese community in Addis Ababa.

