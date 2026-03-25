On the Plan | China an 'island of stability,' says vice rector of HSE University

Victoria Panova, vice rector of HSE University, Head of the BRICS Expert Council-Russia, has expressed strong confidence in the fulfillment of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), describing the country as an "island of stability" in an interview with People's Daily Online at the China Development Forum 2026.

"Looking at China's previous five-year plans, what was set out was achieved and realized — and that is what matters most," Panova said, adding that the 15th Five-Year Plan is a very comprehensive one that will allow China to move further ahead.

With a population of 1.4 billion, China is striving for higher living standards for all its people while solidifying its role as a technological leader, she said.

Panova noted that China's advancements in AI, robotics and other high-tech fields will remain a priority and continue to be at the forefront of global development. "China is already one of today's technological leaders," she said.

While highlighting the country's high-tech progress, Panova stressed the necessity of maintaining a strong industrial foundation.

"The world cannot exist solely in the digital realm," she cautioned. "While digital technologies greatly support advancement, people still need tangible goods: they need clothing, housing and everyday appliances."

She believes that China's ability to provide stability across both high-tech sectors and essential production is the "key to success."

"That is why countries cooperating with China are ready to contribute to this platform of stability, certainty and prosperity for the world. I believe that is what truly matters," Panova stated.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)