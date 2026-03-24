On the Plan | Finnish elevator maker KONE ready to contribute to China's urban renewal

China's 15th Five-Year Plan charts a clear course for future development amid a changing international landscape, said Philippe Delorme, president and CEO of Finland-based elevator and escalator giant KONE, at the China Development Forum (CDF) 2026, held in Beijing from March 22 to 23.

In Delorme's view, the 15th Five-Year Plan's emphasis on urban renewal indicates greater demand for modernizing elevators, presenting strong growth potential for the company.

"China is a place of opportunity and is the biggest market when it comes to elevators," he said.

Meanwhile, China's push for digitalization aligns with the company's aspiration to deliver better products and experiences to customers through technology, Delorme added.

Speaking at a symposium during the CDF, Delorme described China as "an inexhaustible source of groundbreaking technology and a driving force for accelerating business going forward." He also expressed willingness to continue investing in China to support urban renewal and high-quality development.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)