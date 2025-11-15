Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 09:08, November 15, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting, mapping out measures to better align the supply and demand for consumer goods and further boost consumption.

The meeting also outlined arrangements for implementing major national strategies and boosting security capacities in key areas, noting that these efforts should be planned and advanced within the framework of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

For implementing major national strategies and boosting security capacities in key areas, the meeting called for efforts to improve project approval procedures, place greater emphasis on investment in innovation factors and intangible assets, and promote the development of new quality productive forces.

The meeting stressed improving the mechanism for project coordination and execution, and enhancing engineering quality and safety management. It also urged efforts to actively leverage capital, including long-term loans and policy-based finance, and encourage greater participation of private capital.

It highlighted the importance of using consumption upgrading to drive industrial upgrading, and strengthening AI integration and empowerment. The country should proactively support enterprises in expanding the supply of distinctive and high-quality consumer goods, according to the meeting.

More should be done to ensure production promptly responds to consumers' personalized needs and develop new consumption scenarios and new forms of business, the meeting said.

Focusing on technological innovation, industrial development and national strategy, efforts should be made to cultivate talent in the field of innovation that the country needs while expanding the supply of quality educational resources, according to the meeting.

Participants at the meeting discussed and approved the draft revisions of the trademark law, which will be submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for deliberation. They also reviewed and approved draft revisions of the funeral and interment management regulation.

