China's 15th five-year plan sends out positive signal: envoys in China

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The recommendations of China's top leadership for formulating the country's 15th Five-Year Plan have sent out a positive signal that China will unswervingly expand high-level opening up and share opportunities with the world, diplomatic envoys in China said Monday.

The envoys made the remarks after attending a thematic briefing on the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which was held last month and adopted the recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for formulating the plan for national economic and social development in the 2026-2030 period.

The envoys said that they are full of confidence and expectations for China's future development prospects, expressing their countries' willingness to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China and jointly promote world peace and development.

Senior diplomats from more than 160 countries, including more than 90 ambassadors to China and chargé d'affaires, attended the briefing hosted by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.

