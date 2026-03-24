On the Plan | Adam Tooze sees sci-tech, common prosperity as key to China's 15th Five-Year Plan

"My keywords are sci-tech and common prosperity," said Columbia University professor Adam Tooze, sharing his understanding of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

Tooze made the remarks in an interview with People's Daily Online during the China Development Forum 2026, held in Beijing from March 22 to 23. He commended China's impressive achievements in science and technology, noting their global impact.

Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Tooze believes that how China strikes a balance between sci-tech, industrial progress and real benefits delivered to the broader population will shape its economic and social trajectory over the next five years.

Tooze also spoke highly of China's indispensable role in the global green transition, saying more cooperation should be expected in areas ranging from solar energy, batteries and electric vehicles to green hydrogen.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)