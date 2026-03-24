On the Plan | Global business leaders share their keywords for China's 15th Five-Year Plan

The China Development Forum (CDF) 2026, held in Beijing on March 22-23, brought together senior Chinese government officials, global business leaders, representatives of international organizations, and Chinese and foreign scholars for exchanges and dialogue.

As the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) gets underway, foreign business leaders talked to People's Daily Online, describing the opportunities they see in China over the next five years.

Ola Kallenius, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz, said that China's focus on innovation, technology, and high-quality development is a perfect match for Mercedes-Benz's strategy in China. "We're in China for the long term," he added.

Jack Perry, chairman of the 48 Group, described China's development over the next five years with several keywords: growth, innovation, technology and an inclusive spirit.

"The 15th Five-Year Plan is very encouraging. We're seeing a lot of emphasis on quality growth and sustainable growth, and a lot about making sure that the welfare of the population comes first," said Mark Konyn, chief investment officer of AIA Group.

Lu Haiqing, vice president of IHG Hotels & Resorts, noted, "As a company operating in China, what we need is certainty, consistency and predictability, which China is offering."

Every keyword reveals the strong momentum and vitality of China's economy as it forges ahead against headwinds. They also reflect global enterprises' confidence in China's economy, proving that "embracing China is embracing opportunities."

Yu Yiran, as an intern, also contributed to this video.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)