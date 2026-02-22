China issues import tax incentives for sci-tech popularization
BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance, General Administration of Customs, and State Taxation Administration have jointly released a notice regarding the implementation of import tax incentives for the popularization of science and technology during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).
The policy, effective from Jan. 1, 2026, to Dec. 31, 2030, exempts import tariffs and import-linked value-added taxes on goods imported by sci-tech popularization institutions.
These goods include popularization films, videos, and equipment that cannot be produced domestically, or whose domestic versions fail to meet required performance standards.
Eligible institutions include science and technology museums and natural history museums, according to the notice.
Photos
Related Stories
- Western leaders step up engagement with China amid global uncertainty
- Reading China's modernization through 50,000 kilometers of high-speed rail
- Good neighbors, shared future
- In a turbulent world, China's diplomacy stands out as a refreshing current: Global Times editorial
- In 2026, the world can continue to place expectations on China: Global Times editorial
- The 2025 Global Survey on Impression and Understanding of China EP03
- The 2025 Global Survey on Impression and Understanding of China EP02
- Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era receives high recognition from intl community: 2025 Global Survey on Impression and Understanding of China
- The 2025 Global Survey on Impression and Understanding of China EP01
- A survey reveals the compelling appeal of contemporary China: Global Times editorial
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.