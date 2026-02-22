China issues import tax incentives for sci-tech popularization

Xinhua) 10:30, February 22, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance, General Administration of Customs, and State Taxation Administration have jointly released a notice regarding the implementation of import tax incentives for the popularization of science and technology during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

The policy, effective from Jan. 1, 2026, to Dec. 31, 2030, exempts import tariffs and import-linked value-added taxes on goods imported by sci-tech popularization institutions.

These goods include popularization films, videos, and equipment that cannot be produced domestically, or whose domestic versions fail to meet required performance standards.

Eligible institutions include science and technology museums and natural history museums, according to the notice.

