Good neighbors, shared future
(People's Daily App) 15:48, January 22, 2026
China values its ties with neighboring countries, guided by the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness. By fostering friendship and cooperation in border towns, China aims to build a community with a shared future with neighboring countries.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In a turbulent world, China's diplomacy stands out as a refreshing current: Global Times editorial
- In 2026, the world can continue to place expectations on China: Global Times editorial
- The 2025 Global Survey on Impression and Understanding of China EP03
- The 2025 Global Survey on Impression and Understanding of China EP02
- Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era receives high recognition from intl community: 2025 Global Survey on Impression and Understanding of China
- The 2025 Global Survey on Impression and Understanding of China EP01
- A survey reveals the compelling appeal of contemporary China: Global Times editorial
- 'China has become the center and focus of international attention'
- Top 10 China news events of 2025
- China's initiatives distinguished by focus on each country's interests, says Kyrgyz expert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.