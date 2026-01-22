Languages

Archive

Home>>Video

Good neighbors, shared future

(People's Daily App) 15:48, January 22, 2026

China values its ties with neighboring countries, guided by the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness. By fostering friendship and cooperation in border towns, China aims to build a community with a shared future with neighboring countries.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories