On the Plan | Mercedes-Benz pledges to double down on China

"Innovation, technology, leveraging artificial intelligence and robotics, sustainability, and (high)-quality growth" — these are the key words used by Ola Kallenius, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, to describe China's economic prospects for the next five years.

In an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online on March 23 during the China Development Forum 2026, Kallenius noted that the priorities of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) are "a perfect match" with Mercedes-Benz's strategy.

Over the next 24 to 30 months, the company plans to launch more than two dozen new energy vehicles, each essentially an "intelligent machine on wheels" driven by AI software, according to Kallenius.

Speaking about the opportunities brought by China's continued high-level opening-up, Kallenius expressed strong enthusiasm. "In the world's most dynamic automotive market, you have to be here, and we're doubling down on China," he said.

"We have decided on a long-term strategy in China. We're investing in research and development, new models, our production network, but also with our partners and our sales network around the country," Kallenius said.

Kallenius also noted that Mercedes-Benz has placed special emphasis on research and development. Its main R&D facility in Beijing has been expanded, and three or four years ago it added an R&D hub in Shanghai.

"We're in China for the long term," Kallenius concluded.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)