Wuwei in E China's Anhui boosts shuttlecock industry through innovation, industrial coordination

People's Daily Online) 16:30, April 20, 2026

One in every four shuttlecocks circulating in China is made in Wuwei, a county-level city in east China's Anhui Province. Its high-grade feather pieces for shuttlecocks command a 70-percent share of the national market, and the industry as a whole generates an annual output value of more than 2 billion yuan ($293 million).

The city began planning and constructing a feather and down industrial park in 2015 to consolidate more than 30 companies under one roof. The park now offers standardized factory space and shared infrastructure.

Today, Wuwei is home to more than 50 specialized producers of shuttlecocks and feather pieces, forming a complete supply chain — from raw material procurement and primary processing to finished goods manufacturing and export trade. The sector has emerged as a key growth engine for the local economy.

A worker operates an intelligent production line at a sporting goods manufacturer in Wuwei, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/Xiao Benxiang)

Shuttlecock prices have fallen recently, and many local firms are now grappling with inventory backlogs and intensifying competition.

The key to breaking the impasse is technological innovation. At the intelligent workshop of Wuwei Chaoyu Sports Equipment Co., Ltd., more than 20 automated feather-inserting machines run at full speed.

The facility turns out 1,400 dozen shuttlecocks a day with just one operator, more than 10 times the output of traditional manual methods. Facing pressure from rising raw material costs, the company has also launched a lower-priced training shuttlecock that has been well received for its affordability and solid performance.

"Only through technological innovation can we take the initiative," said Yang Qingding, the company's head.

Greater potential lies in coordinated development across the entire supply chain. Wuwei's shuttlecock industry has extended to both upstream and downstream segments, expanding into poultry farming and establishing stable procurement channels in northeast China, with some companies also venturing into down processing to supply international brands directly.

The industry has also stepped up brand development. Alongside homegrown brands such as Ling-Mei and Kwinner, sporting goods suppliers have been introduced, forming a comprehensive sports equipment cluster.

The local government has played its part, organizing companies to attend overseas trade fairs to explore foreign markets. In 2025, the city's shuttlecock exports surpassed 150 million yuan.

But a longer-term challenge looms. Synthetic shuttlecocks have improved rapidly in recent years, and their cost advantage has attracted a growing number of recreational players, gradually eroding the market share of natural shuttlecocks.

Local companies are responding on two fronts. On the one hand, they are pressing ahead with digital and intelligent manufacturing to boost efficiency, improve material utilization and enhance cost performance.

On the other, they are deepening collaboration with research institutions to accelerate the development of advanced synthetic shuttlecock materials and smart equipment used to produce them.

Synthetic shuttlecock technology continues to advance and is having a substitution effect on the natural shuttlecock market, according to Yang Nengyu, secretary-general of the Wuwei Feather and Down Association.

"The recent price adjustment for natural shuttlecocks is itself a response to market competition," Yang said. "We are actively innovating and seeking a new equilibrium."

Riding the momentum of its booming shuttlecock industry, Wuwei has hosted a string of competitions at provincial and national levels, as well as local events, fueling citywide enthusiasm for badminton.

Wuwei has moved quickly to build matching infrastructure. A public fitness center in the city's core district houses eight courts, and a nearby badminton venue adds nine professional rubberized courts. School courts are open to the community after classes, and even old residential compounds have been fitted with sports facilities.

In just a few years, the city has built or renovated more than 100 badminton courts — and today counts over 100,000 badminton enthusiasts among its residents.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)