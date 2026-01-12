World No. 1 Shi out with injury as Thailand's Vitidsarn crowned at Malaysia Open

Xinhua) 13:09, January 12, 2026

Kunlavut Vitidsarn (4th R) of Thailand and Shi Yuqi (3rd L) of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the men's singles final match at the Malaysia Open 2026 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 Shi Yuqi of China retired with a back injury during Sunday's Malaysia Open final against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Shi, the reigning world champion, played through pain but pulled out after dropping the first game 21-23. He credited Kunlavut after the match.

"Kunlavut has always been a very strong player and is one of the very top players in the world right now," he said. "Playing against him is always a learning experience, especially on a final stage like this."

In the women's singles final, Olympic champion An Se-young of South Korea defeated China's Wang Zhiyi 21-15, 24-22.

Wang said she had chances to turn the match around in the second game but fell short in key moments.

"When I was being caught up, I should have made better tactical responses. I hope to perform better next time," she said.

China won the women's doubles and mixed doubles titles through Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning, and Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping.

Liu and Tan beat South Korea's Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee 21-18, 21-12 in the women's doubles final, while Feng and Huang edged compatriots Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin 21-19, 21-19 in the mixed doubles final.

In the men's doubles, South Korea's Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae defeated Malaysia's Aaron Chia Teng Fong and Soh Wooi Yik 21-15, 12-21, 21-18.

Shi Yuqi of China hits a return during the men's singles final match against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand at the Malaysia Open 2026 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand hits a return during the men's singles final match against Shi Yuqi of China at the Malaysia Open 2026 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand and Shi Yuqi (L) of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the men's singles final match at the Malaysia Open 2026 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand hits a return during the men's singles final match against Shi Yuqi of China at the Malaysia Open 2026 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)