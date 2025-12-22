Retirement ceremony held for 4 players of Chinese Badminton Team in Hangzhou
Chen Qingchen gestures during the retirement ceremony held for 4 players of the Chinese Badminton Team in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. Chen Qingchen, Zheng Siwei, Huang Yaqiong, Liu Yuchen announced their retirement during the ceremony. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Zheng Siwei gestures during the retirement ceremony held for 4 players of the Chinese Badminton Team in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. Chen Qingchen, Zheng Siwei, Huang Yaqiong, Liu Yuchen announced their retirement during the ceremony. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Liu Yuchen (R) shakes hands with Huang Yaqiong during the retirement ceremony held for 4 players of the Chinese Badminton Team in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. Chen Qingchen, Zheng Siwei, Huang Yaqiong, Liu Yuchen announced their retirement during the ceremony. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Huang Yaqiong waves to the spectators during the retirement ceremony held for 4 players of the Chinese Badminton Team in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. Chen Qingchen, Zheng Siwei, Huang Yaqiong, Liu Yuchen announced their retirement during the ceremony. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Chinese badminton player Jia Yifan (R) cries during during the retirement ceremony held for 4 players of the Chinese Badminton Team in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. Chen Qingchen, Zheng Siwei, Huang Yaqiong, Liu Yuchen announced their retirement during the ceremony. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Zhang Jun (C), president of the Chinese Badminton Association, speaks during the retirement ceremony held for 4 players of the Chinese Badminton Team in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. Chen Qingchen, Zheng Siwei, Huang Yaqiong, Liu Yuchen announced their retirement during the ceremony. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Liu Yuchen, Huang Yaqiong, Zheng Siwei, Chen Qingchen (L-R) are seen during the retirement ceremony held for 4 players of the Chinese Badminton Team in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. Chen Qingchen, Zheng Siwei, Huang Yaqiong, Liu Yuchen announced their retirement during the ceremony. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Chen Qingchen waves to the spectators during the retirement ceremony held for 4 players of the Chinese Badminton Team in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. Chen Qingchen, Zheng Siwei, Huang Yaqiong, Liu Yuchen announced their retirement during the ceremony. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
