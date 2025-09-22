Highlights of China Masters 2025

Xinhua) 13:22, September 22, 2025

An Se Young of South Korea celebrates winning the women's singles final match against Han Yue of China at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An Se Young of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles final match against Han Yue of China at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Han Yue of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against An Se Young of South Korea at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An Se Young of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles final match against Han Yue of China at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Han Yue of China reacts during the women's singles final match against An Se Young of South Korea at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Han Yue of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against An Se Young of South Korea at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Chen Tang Jie (L)/Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia compete during the mixed doubles final match against Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran (back) of Thailand compete during the mixed doubles final match against Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (R)/Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand celebrate victory after winning the mixed doubles final match against Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (L)/Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand celebrate a score during the mixed doubles final match against Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (front)/Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand compete during the mixed doubles final match against Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (front)/Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand compete during the mixed doubles final match against Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia at the China Masters 2025 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

