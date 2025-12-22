China's Feng/Huang claim mixed doubles title at BWF World Tour Finals

Xinhua) 10:51, December 22, 2025

Feng Yanzhe (L)/Huang Dongping celebrate after the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

HANGZHOU, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping won an all-Chinese final against Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin to secure the mixed doubles title at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals on Sunday.

A more experienced duo, Feng and Huang dominated the final, taking the first game 21-12 and closing out the match 21-17 in the second.

"During the match, we kept communicating. And once we had an idea, we were both fully committed to making it work," said Feng.

It marks the fourth consecutive year that China has won the mixed doubles event at the season-ending tournament, following the three-peat achieved by Olympic champions Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong.

In the women's doubles final, South Korea's Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee defeated Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto 21-17, 21-11.

Feng Yanzhe (L)/Huang Dongping compete during the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Jiang Zhenbang (L)/Wei Yaxin celebrate scoring during the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Feng Yanzhe (L)/Huang Dongping compete during the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Jiang Zhenbang (L)/Wei Yaxin compete during the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Feng Yanzhe (L)/Huang Dongping celebrate scoring during the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalists Feng Yanzhe (4th R)/Huang Dongping (5th R) of China and silver medalists Jiang Zhenbang (3rd L)/Wei Yaxin (4th L) of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final match at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalists Feng Yanzhe (R, rear)/Huang Dongping (R, front) of China and silver medalists Jiang Zhenbang (L, rear)/Wei Yaxin of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final match at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalists Feng Yanzhe (1st R)/Huang Dongping (2nd R) of China and silver medalists Jiang Zhenbang (1st L)/Wei Yaxin of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final match at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Gold medalists Feng Yanzhe (R)/Huang Dongping of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final match between Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping of China and Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin of China at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Baek Ha Na (L)/Lee So Hee of South Korea compete during the women's doubles final between Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea and Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Fukushima Yuki (R)/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan compete during the women's doubles final between Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea and Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (R) of South Korea compete during the women's doubles final between Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea and Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Fukushima Yuki (L)/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan compete during the women's doubles final between Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea and Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (L) of South Korea celebrate scoring during the women's doubles final between Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea and Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Fukushima Yuki (front)/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan compete during the women's doubles final between Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea and Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (front) of South Korea celebrate after winning the women's doubles final between Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea and Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (front) of South Korea celebrate after winning the women's doubles final between Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee of South Korea and Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Baek Ha Na (5th R)/Lee So Hee (4th R) of South Korea and Fukushima Yuki (4th L)/Matsumoto Mayu (5th L) of Japan pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony after the women's doubles final at BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)